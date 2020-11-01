Community & Events

UChicago student rally calls for school to defund its campus police, invest in cultural centers

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Student demonstrations at the University of Chicago blocked streets in Hyde Park Saturday night.

Student groups have called for the University to defund its campus police, and invest in cultural centers and in Hyde Park's neighboring communities.

The University said it increased its campus police staffing for Halloween.

Chicago Police say there were no arrests at the Hyde Park demonstrations.

