Evanston gathering turns violent overnight, police say

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A gathering that included some Northwestern University students turned violent in Evanston overnight Sunday.Police said an unruly crowd began throwing bricks and fireworks at officers.There were windows broken and other property damage in the city's downtown shortly before midnight Saturday.Several officers were treated for minor injuries.Other police departments from neighboring communities were called in to help restore order.It is unclear what the students were protesting last night.Recently, a student group has been demanding that the Northwestern University cut ties with campus police.