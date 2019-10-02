Community & Events

Team Englewood's 2nd annual 'Funnyraiser' shows unseen side of community

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's an event in Englewood that organizers said shows a side of the neighborhood you may not normally see.

Damon Williams and Cecile De Mello with Teamwork Englewood joined ABC7Chicago in the studio to tell us about their "Funnyraiser."

The 2nd annual Teamwork Englewood's "Funnyraiser" aims to bring the community together for an evening of laughs.

The organization brings workforce development, special initiative for Englewood women, and support schools with safe passage and afterschool programs to the South Side neighborhood. They also have mentoring and sports leagues within the community.

Williams is a comedian who grew up in Woodlawn. He said he supports the effort to improve the community and hopes he can use his skills to contribute to the cause.

For more information, visit Team Englewood online.
