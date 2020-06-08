'The Plea': Lincoln Park student writes poem expressing feelings about death of George Floyd

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young Lincoln Park student is getting lots of buzz about her attempt to express her feelings after the death of George Floyd.She wrote a powerful poem is a plea to be heard.Alaina Brown is a popular and accomplished student at Lincoln Park High School, but she says the George Floyd killing was a call to action."It's just so painful to watch that my grandparents, my great grandparents, my parents had to go through this and we're still going through this now," Brown said.The reality of the times prompted the 15-year-old to start writing her poem is called "The Plea."The poem appeared on her blog and was also born out of her own frustration."As a black person, they think you have to live up to certain expectations, certain stereotypes. And if I don't live up to those stereotypes than they say I'm too white or I don't act like I'm black," she said. "It's upsetting because I know who I am, but it seems like everybody else has a problem with it. I'm constantly reminded that I'm different from others here in Lincoln Park."Alaina mom, Genie, grew up on the Westside and worries about the world her daughters will inherit."Sometimes I always wonder whether they really know the state of this country. Do they really feel it as deeply as they should," Genie said. "As black women, as young black women growing up in this country. To read her words, to see that she really gets it, it touched my heart."Now, her plea is apparently touching other hearts as well."I want to give hope to people that my generation could possibly be the generation to fix this," Alaina said, "I know it might not be, but we need to improve this."Writing is property of ViAlaina