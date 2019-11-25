Community & Events

Thousands flock to downtown Chicago for Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade: WATCH LIVE

By and
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holiday season kicks into high gear this weekend, as tens of thousands of people flocked to downtown Chicago to watch a million holiday lights shine bright.

Those looking to get into the holiday spirit gathered for the BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Saturday, hosted by ABC7's Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky.

EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of people flocked to downtown Chicago Saturday to watch the BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade.



The festive fun started at 11 a.m. with an interactive wonderland of holiday-themed activities at the Lights Festival Lane, 401 N. Michigan Avenue.

The parade stepped off on North Michigan Avenue at Oak Street at 5:30 p.m. with Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World Resorts Florida.

ABC7's broadcast of the parade airs Sunday, starting at 6 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Char Gail Spreen joined ABC7 from Festival Lane with details about the Tree-lighting Parade.



"It is festive down here. It's so many people," said Brandy Brooks, who attended the parade Saturday. "It's just a great Christmas environment."

For many, attending the parade is a tradition.

"It is just really fun to be a part of it and see all the floats go by," said Sophie Coppens.

EMBED More News Videos

President/CEO of the Magnificent Mile Association Kimberly Bares shares details about what's new at this year's Tree-lighting Parade.



The heartwarming stories they will have to look back on make it worth braving Chicago's chilly temperatures.

"I have never seen an American parade," said Fiona Keely. "You always see it on TV but I am so excited to see it in real life."

For more information on ABC7's broadcast, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagostreetervillemickey mousemagnificent mile lights festival
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foul play suspected in death of UIC student, 1 in custody: police
NW Side woman charged in murder-for-hire plot
R. Kelly's girlfriend says she was 'victim of sexual, psychological abuse'
Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy
Woman stabbed to death in Schaumburg
Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony walking 'perfectly': Source
5 injured, 1 critically, in Chatham fire truck crash
Show More
'Frozen 2' heats up box office with $127M opening weekend
CBP seized nearly 20K pounds of drugs last year in Midwest
18-year-old suspect in custody in fatal shooting of Alabama sheriff
Former prisoner gives back to kids of incarcerated parents through Angel Tree program
Video: 12-year-old Minnesota boy sees color for the 1st time
More TOP STORIES News