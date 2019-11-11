CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lights! Music! Magic! ABC 7 Chicago kicks off the holiday season nationwide with the broadcast of The BMO Harris bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival hosted by Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky Sunday, November 24 at 6 p.m. featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Special Performances Including an opening act with singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera, the hit band Echosmith, legendary singer/songwriter Cece Peniston, pop-rock band Parachute, Skylar Stecker, presented by Southwest Airlines, and pop sister duo 2XO, presented by Radio Disney.The magic of the holidays, Chicago style, is captured for viewers around the country with musical performances, beloved Walt Disney World characters, and dazzling fireworks, as more than a million twinkling Michigan Avenue lights set the stage for the broadcast of the spectacular BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, Sunday, November 24 from 6-7:00 p/m/ on ABC 7 Chicago. Encore broadcasts will air Sunday, December 8, from 4-5 p/m/ and Saturday, December 14 from 4-5 p/m/ on ABC 7. The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival will be streamed on the ABC 7 Chicago News app and abc7chicago.com. The festivities will also be available on-demand at abc7chicago.com.The hour-long special, showcasing the country's largest evening holiday celebration, will open with a performance by popular singer-songwriter musician Ryan Cabrera (hit single "On the Way Down.") ABC 7 Eyewitness News Anchors Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky will serve as co-hosts of the broadcast with ABC 7's Rob Elgas and Janet Davies capturing the magic from the street.Celebrity performances along the parade route include the legendary Charlottesville-bred pop-rock band Parachute; and American singer and five-time number one spot Billboard chart topper, Cece Peniston.Featured celebrities spotlighted include pop sister duo and winners of Radio Disney's Next Big Thing competition, 2XO; presented by Southwest Airlines, rising singer and actress, Skylar Stecker; singer, songwriter and Chicago-native Matt B; and acapella-singing family group Shelby 5. Multiplatinum Southern California trio and performers of Cool Kids, Echosmith, will close out the performance.This is the 13th consecutive year the much-anticipated tradition will be broadcasted to Chicago audiences on ABC 7, the most watched television station in the city. Throughout the holiday season, the special will also be watched and enjoyed by a national audience, via syndication in 90 percent of the country. Broadcast times are available in local listings.In the first official parade of the holidays, Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, illuminate over one million lights on 200 trees along "The Magnificent Mile," one of the grandest avenues in the world. Appearing on an awe-inspiring float, the world's most famous couple will lead the way for five marching bands from around the country along with breathtaking floats, helium-filled balloons, including the larger than life Hubert the Lion, popular Chicago team mascots Benny the Bull, Tommy the Hawk and more. Classic characters from the Walt Disney World Resort will be front and center who will delight parade goers and viewers alike.Members of the ABC 7 Eyewitness News team--featuring Ravi Baichwal, Mark Giangreco, Eric Horng, Judy Hsu, Dionne Miller, Larry Mowry, Hosea Sanders, and Cheryl Scott will be spreading good cheer as they ride atop ABC 7 Chicago's whimsical float during the parade.The broadcast's grand finale will light up the sky (and children's hearts) with a dazzling fireworks display over the Chicago River, just as Santa makes his exciting arrival on the scene, as he waves from a beautiful float!