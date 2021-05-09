Thresholds holds virtual gala; Cheryl Burton, Jane Pauley discuss mental illness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thresholds, Illinois' largest community health organization, held a virtual gala fundraiser Thursday night.
The money raised will help Thresholds provide services for thousands of people dealing with both mental health and substance abuse conditions.
ABC7's Cheryl Burton joined fellow journalist Jane Pauley for a discussion on mental illness and recovery.
