Thresholds holds virtual gala; Cheryl Burton, Jane Pauley discuss mental illness

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thresholds, Illinois' largest community health organization, held a virtual gala fundraiser Thursday night.

The money raised will help Thresholds provide services for thousands of people dealing with both mental health and substance abuse conditions.

RELATED: Mental health resources in the Chicago area and Illinois

ABC7's Cheryl Burton joined fellow journalist Jane Pauley for a discussion on mental illness and recovery.
