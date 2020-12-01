CHICAGO (WLS) -- December 1 is "Giving Tuesday" and although toy drive will look different this year due to the pandemic, the marines are continuing the Toys for Tots campaign.
Marine veteran George Heyman has lead the Toys for Tots campaign in Chicago.
Disney will donate $1 for each new toy donated purchased through their website to Toys for Tots through December 13.
Actor and self-proclaimed Disney super-fan Neil Patrick Harris helped kick off the holidays by announcing that Disney has teamed up with Toys for Tots to help bring joy to children in underserved communities this holiday season for the third year in a row.
In 2019 alone, Toys for Tots distributed 48,955 and supported 48,955 children in Chicago.
As of 2019, Toys For Tots had distributed more than 566 millions toys and supported 258 million children to date since 1947.
The coronavirus pandemic has left more people in need of help this holiday season.
ABC7 Chicago kicked off the "Feed the Love" initiative to help those in need this holiday season.
No one should go hungry in Chicagoland, now or ever. Together, you can help ABC 7 Chicago feed the love and feed our neighbors. If you would like to get involved, our food bank partners are in great need of monetary donations and your gift of whatever amount will provide food and hope for local families in need during this critical time. One single dollar can provide three meals and the first $35,000 raised is matched by Disney/ABC 7! If you need help, please get help. If you can help, please do.
Marines continue Toys for Tots donation drive amid coronavirus pandemic
FEED THE LOVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More