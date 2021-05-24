coronavirus chicago

CHICAGO vaccine: United Center vaccination site slows down as restrictions loosen

Monday marks the last day of walk-through immunizations at the United Center
By and Alexis McAdams
United Center mass vaccination site slows down as restrictions loosen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Things are beginning to slow down for the staff at the United Center mass vaccination site.

Monday marks the last day of walk-through immunizations.

The move comes as restrictions loosen up for those who are fully vaccinated.

RELATED: Summer heat brings summer fun to Chicago early; beaches not fully open, other attractions are

The Archdiocese of Chicago is also among changes in the city, giving parishes the option to allow those who have proof of vaccination to go maskless at mass.

The city is also rolling out more incentives to reach those who have not yet been immunized.

One of those incentives is the "Protect Chicago" music series, which offers monthly concerts for vaccinated people only.

That trend is also happening at bars and restaurants across the city.

As of Sunday night, 65% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose, while nearly half are fully vaccinated.

"For the vaccine, what it does for me is gives me peace of mind," said Sandra Wilson-Muriel, who battled COVID.

WATCH: Chicago's Buckingham Fountain back on after year hiatus


Chicago's Buckingham Fountain is flowing once again after a one-year hiatus.



Wilson-Muriel is recently vaccinated, but the 54-year-old was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year and is still dealing with serious side effects.

"The doctor gave me a cane so that I will not fall down and so that I can walk better," she said. "But, even to this day, I still have the fatigue and the vertigo, anxiety, and depression."

She is speaking out about her experience so others get the shot.

RELATED: Rogers Park street vendor passes away from virus days before getting COVID vaccine

"It is better to go through a few days of sickness than be isolated or in the hospital for months,' she said.

The United Center drive-thru continues through tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
