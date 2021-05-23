Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 943 cases, 24 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 943 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 24 related deaths Sunday.There have been 1,375,508 total COVID cases, including 22,623 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 49,200 specimens for a total of 24,233,267 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 16 to May 22, is 2.8%.As of Saturday night, 1,417 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 343 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 10,904,411 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 75,546 doses. There were 60,746 doses reported administered in Illinois Saturday.Officials said 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 47% are fully vaccinated.As demand for the vaccine wanes, the mass vaccination site at the United Center is winding down operations.The walk-through portion will close on Monday, while the drive-thru option will stay open until June 24.Nearly 287,000 doses have been administered at the UC, since the federally-run clinic launched back in March.The deaths reported Sunday include:- Cook County: 2 female 60s, 2 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- DuPage County; 1 female 50s, 2 males 60s, 3 males 80s- Ford County: 1 male 90s- Kane County: 1 female 60s- Kendall County: 1 male 80s- LaSalle County: 1 female 40s- Macon County: 1 female 70s- Monroe County: 1 male 80s- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s- Williamson County: 1 male 70s