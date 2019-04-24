We Day is back for another year at the Allstate Arena!
Students from across the Chicagoland area earn tickets to the big show by taking action on local issues in their communities. Fifteen thousand students and educators will pack the Allstate Arena on May 8 for speakers and performances.
Some of the big names on the list include Olympic gymnast Lauri Hernandez and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
"I couldn't be prouder to return to the WE Day stage today with so many powerful youth from across Illinois in attendance," said actor, Marcus Scribner. "Their voices matter, and today's event is a reminder that together they're creating real change in America - it's such an incredible thing."
Karan Brar and Marcus Scribner will co-host We-Day.
Speakers and presenters include: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bushra Amiwala, Celebrity Marauders, Monique Coleman, Isaiah Day, Arne Duncan, Laurie Hernandez, Olivia Holt, Rupi Kaur, Craig Kielburger, Marc Kielburger, Carlil Pittman, Radka Pribyl Pierdinock, Kheris Rogers, Kendrick Sampson, Angel Schlotterback, Alexandra Shipp, Margaret Trudeau, Elaine Welteroth and Tom Wilson
Performers include: Bishop Briggs, Kim Tyler and Endure Dancers and JD McCrary.
ABC7 is a sponsor of WE Day. For more information, visit WE.org.
WE Day lineup: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Laurie Hernandez among speakers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More