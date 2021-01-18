Martin Luther King Day: Young athletes volunteer at Greater Chicago Food Depository

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In Chicago, a group of young athletes are using the Martin Luther King holiday to pack food for people in need.Officials at the Greater Chicago Food Depository said the need is so great, it's higher than they've seen in forty years."We literally see hundreds of thousand of our neighbors who are struggling just to make sure they have food to eat and that need is not going to go away soon," said Kate Maehr, executive director and CEO of the Greater Chicago Food Depository.With the help of Cubs Charities, more than 80 of their volunteers, including some of Chicago's favorites like Ian Happ and players from the Cubs RBI All Stars, a youth baseball team, came together to pack food for families all across our area in need."The numbers are staggering as we know in terms of food insecurity and unemployment. It even affects some of our own Cubs Charities program participants, but they are still here and still giving back. We have just been really impressed with our non-profit partners that are doing such work and have transformed some of their own missions to be able to serve the great need of the city of Chicago," said Alicia Gonzalez, executive director Cubs Charities.On this MLK Day of Service, it's a reminder to the community that the need didn't end after 2020 did."Families are still really struggling with food instability, housing instability, lack of equitable access to healthcare, so many of the other ills that this pandemic has really magnified and so the struggle is real and we fear that this struggle will continue through 2021," said Carlos Nelson, CEO of the Greater Auburn Gresham Development.Donations are always accepted, every single dollar helps and if you can't donate funds, your time is just as valuable.