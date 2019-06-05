Back of the Yards community mourns store owner found dead in car with wife after Crete attack

By Alexis McAdams
UNINCORPORATED CRETE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police continue to search for the suspects in a deadly home invasion in unincorporated Crete as a community mourns the loss of a man who owned a grocery store in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Flowers and small memorials have been placed around the store Francisco Aranda, 63, owned in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. On Monday, Aranda, also known as Pancho, was found dead inside of the trunk of his car in unincorporated Crete after a home invasion that left his 59-year-old wife seriously injured.

Police said two masked men entered the couple's home in the 26000-block of South Klemme Road, beat them and then robbed them. Before the attackers left, investigators said they tied the couple up and threw them in the trunk of their own car.

Aranda kicked out the seats to allow his wife to escape, but, he did not make it out alive. When the couple was found Monday morning, likely about 12 hours after their ordeal began, the Impala's windows were completely fogged over.

RELATED: Man found dead in car trunk after apparent Will County home invasion identified as Francisco Aranda

The sheriff's office said the woman suffered significant bruising but is in stable condition.

Aranda was well-known in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. He owned this grocery store in the area and was kind to everyone.

"Every time he came into the store, it was always happy smiles with him. He was never rude to anyone, joking around with all his customers," said Jasmine Rodriguez, a customer and friend of the victim.

"I've been working here for over 30 years and he's been over there across the street," said Elizabeth Valencia, friend.

Aranda was known for his generosity.

"If we didn't have any money to pay everything we bought he would say 'Oh, you can pay us later,'" Rodriguez said.

Although the crime scene is in Crete, investigators believe there could be evidence that could help them solve this case at the store.

The sheriff's office said Aranda's autopsy results were inconclusive pending toxicology reports. Police said he was not shot or stabbed.

The investigation is ongoing. The Will County Sheriff's Office said they are pursuing a number of leads.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
will countychicagoback of the yardshome invasionwoman injuredman killeddeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion in Will Co. ID'd
Man killed, woman injured in Will County home invasion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot in unincorporated Des Plaines
Pa. woman found dead days before couple at same resort
Police remove body from Chicago River near Goose Island
Police: Live-streaming suspect jumps counter, steals doughnut
Police warn of Gold Coast, Streeterville robberies
Illinois, Lake County sue silicone plant after fatal blast
Cuba restrictions take effect following travel ban
Show More
Mega Millions lottery jackpot at $530M
'Most annoying' award appears to mock student with autism
Teen sells cupcakes to treat family to Walt Disney World
Group home resident stabbed caretaker 30 times, police said
Chlorine sickens dozens in 'freak accident' at pool
More TOP STORIES News