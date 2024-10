Concert attendees may have been exposed to bats at The Salt Shed, health department says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city health department is warning people they may have been exposed to bats at a recent Salt Shed Concert.

This happened at the Goose concert on Sept. 12.

The Chicago Department of Public Health says attendees who were bitten or scratched by a bat should contact a health provider immediately, because you may have been exposed to rabies if that bat is a carrier.

If you were at the concert but had no contact with a bat, the health department says you are not at risk.