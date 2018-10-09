Construction worker killed in Evanston after steel beam fell identified

EMBED </>More Videos

Two construction workers were badly injured Tuesday morning in north suburban Evanston after a steel beam fell on them. Police said one of the workers had to be extricated.

By
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
A construction worker was killed and another was critically injured after a steel beam fell 30 ft. and hit them Tuesday morning in north suburban Evanston.

A nine-story apartment building is being built at 811 Emerson Street in downtown Evanston. A crane was offloading steel beams from a truck when the rigging failed and one of the beams dropped, Evanston Police Spokesman Perry Polinski said.

Police received a 911 call about the construction accident around 8:25 a.m. The steel beam fell on two men, ages 55 and 27, according to the Evanston Fire Department. Police originally said the younger victim was 28.

The 55-year-old man was immediately rushed to Evanston Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Polinski said. He was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as David G. Bialas, of the 900-block of State Route 251 in Compton, Ill., which is about 85 miles west of Chicago.

The 27-year-old man, who is from west suburban Woodridge, was pinned under the beam. He was extricated and transported in critical condition to Evanston Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The crane operator was stuck in his cab, about 130 ft. in the air, for at least three hours as crews figured out how to get him down safely. Firefighters were able to get him down before 1 p.m. Evanston Fire Chief Paul Polep said he was not hurt.

Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are at the scene.

Emerson was closed between Sherman and Maple avenues for the investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
construction accidentworker hurtman injuredEvanston
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke moved from Cook to Rock Island County Jail
3 charged with attacking CPD officers, locking them inside Englewood home
Mother of 4 killed while pushing car in Streamwood
VIDEO: Kentucky prisoners escape in trash bins
Man wanted for filming up woman's dress in South Loop
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Mexican couple arrested with body parts in stroller may have killed 20
USPS employee, 27, missing from South Chicago
Show More
Woman grabbed from behind, sexually assaulted on South Side
Hurricane Michael Live Radar: Category 2 storm closes in on Florida
Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra musicians go on strike
Home inundated with rats causes concern among neighbors
More News