Construction worker struck, killed near Des Plaines

A driver swerved into a construction zone on I-294, killing a construction worker.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --
A driver lost control on the Tri-State Tollway Friday night and fatally struck a construction worker near Des Plaines.

The victim has been identified as Frank Caputo, 61, of Bartlett.

The accident occurred on I-294 just south of Touhy Avenue, where two lanes were closed for construction work.

Illinois State Police said they arrived on the scene just after 10 p.m., after a driver in a white Chevrolet van crossed into the construction zone and hit Caputo.

The driver also hit an unoccupied van.

Both the victim and the driver were taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where Caputo was pronounced dead.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident. Charges are pending and ISP is investigating.
