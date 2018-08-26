Convicted felon charged with attempted murder in CTA Red Line attack

Ricky McMahon, 32. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A convicted felon has been charged in an early morning attack inside a CTA Red Line station.

Ricky McMahon, 32, has been charged with attempted first degree murder, a felony, for the early morning stabbing inside the Red Line station at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan expressway.

Police said McMahon stabbed a 25-year-old woman in the back, wrist and legs inside the station at about 7:15 a.m. on Saturday. Officers chased him to a nearby bus shelter, took him into custody and recovered the knife used in the attack.

The woman was taken to Christ Hospital, where she remains in serious condition, police said.

McMahon was previously convicted of unlawful use of a weapon in relation to a 2003 arrest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingCTAattempted murderchicago police departmentChicagoRoseland
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
8 children & teens killed in Little Village fire ID'd
Suspect, 2 others killed in Jacksonville Madden tournament shooting
PHOTOS: Jacksonville video game tournament shooting response
Playwright Neil Simon, creator of 'The Odd Couple,' dies at 91
What are competitive gaming tournaments?
6-year-old Washington boy hospitalized after being bullied
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
3 hospitalized after Naperville fire
Show More
AccuWeather: Hot, humid with a chance of storms
Hendricks shuts down Reds, Cubs win 9-0 to complete sweep
16-year-old girl missing from Englewood
Hawaii beats South Korea 3-0 to win Little League World Series
More News