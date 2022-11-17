Cook County commissioners approve $8.8B budget for 2023

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The Cook County Board of Commissioners has approved a balanced $8.8 billion budget for 2023.
The budget passed overwhelmingly 16-0, which followed a month of departmental hearings, commissioner questions and public meetings, officials said.
The budget includes:
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle's office said the budget does not include tax increases or service cuts.
Preckwinkle also noted that the county was able to close an $18.2 million budget gap, the lowest gap in her tenure as President, without the need for raising new taxes. In addition, the Cook County Board recently voted to eliminate the Wheel Tax.