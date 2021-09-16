Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago team up to host 'Black and Latino Houses Matter' Phone Bank on Sept. 21

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Treasurer Maria Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago will host another "Black and Latino Houses Matter" phone bank on September 21, 2021, to help Cook County homeowners find refunds, apply for property tax exemptions and avoid the Tax Sale. "Since I started this program last year, we have refunded over $108 million in predominantly Black and Latino areas," Pappas said today."I am grateful to ABC 7 for teaming up with me again during the Hispanic Heritage Month after we found almost $17 million owed to taxpayers since March," Pappas said. "While the Tax Sale disproportionately impacts Black and Latino homeowners, all Cook County homeowners are welcome to call the phone bank."The following are the phone bank details:-Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021-Time: 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.-Location: Cook County Treasurer's Office-Phone Number: 312. 603. 5105Samantha Chatman, consumer investigative reporter with ABC 7's I-Team, will report on the phone bank throughout out the day. A team from the Treasurer's Office, fluent in Spanish, Polish, Chinese and English, will:-Search $72 million in available property tax refunds-Check if you are eligible for $43 million in missing tax exemptions-Verify if your property is on the Tax Sale list with delinquent taxes