Corona missing child: Investigators, plumber spotted at Noah McIntosh's home amid ongoing search

The parents of a missing 8-year-old boy from Corona have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

By ABC7.com staff
CORONA, Calif. -- Police took a plumber into the home of missing 8-year-old Corona boy Noah McIntosh Monday night.

It's not clear what authorities and the plumber might be searching for. It's believed investigators may have more to say about the case on Tuesday.

The little boy hasn't been seen in weeks, and his parents, Bryce McIntosh and Jillian Godfrey, are under arrest. They have been unable to tell investigators where the little boy is.

Charges of willful harm to a child have been filed against McIntosh and Godfrey for something that they did to their missing son on Feb. 24.

McIntosh is being held on $1 million bail while Godfrey's bail is $500,000.

Corona police say their investigation began last Tuesday when officers spoke with Godfrey and unsuccessfully tried to contact McIntosh at an apartment.

Officers serving a search warrant at the apartment the next day found McIntosh inside with his 11-year-old daughter, but Noah wasn't there.

If you have any information about Noah's whereabouts, you're urged to contact Senior Detective Mario Hernandez at (951) 279-3659 or email him at Mario.Hernandez@CoronaCA.gov.
