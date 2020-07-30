Coronavirus Chicago: 2 COVID-19 survivors who underwent double lung transplants at Northwestern Memorial Hospital to share stories

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two COVID-19 survivors will discuss Thursday their historic double lung transplants performed at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.Mayra Ramirez, 28 and 62-year-old Brian Kuhns are the first known patients in the U.S. who received double-lung transplants because of COVID-19.Both patients spent weeks in the ICU on ventilators, and life support machines. Both suffered severe lung damage because of the virus.Doctors at Northwestern said both would not be alive today without the double-lung transplants.Ramirez, who suffered from an autoimmune disease, started feeling symptoms in April. She went into the emergency room on April 26 and says from then on, everything was a blur.She spent six weeks on a ventilator and her lungs showed irreversible damage. She had a transplant on June 5, and is now breathing on her own.Kuhns, who said he was pretty healthy, suddenly felt symptoms and went into the emergency room on March 18.His lungs were quickly deteriorating and had to have a transplant. It took place on July 5, after spending 100 days on a breathing machine.Both patients are doing well and continue their recovery. They will speak at a news conference Thursday morning.