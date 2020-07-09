Coronavirus Chicago: Second COVID-19 patient receives double-lung transplant through Northwestern Medicine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Northwestern Medicine surgeons performed a second double-lung transplant on a COVID-19 patient last weekend.
The patient, an Illinois man in his 60s, spent 100 days on life support before receiving the transplant over the Fourth of July weekend at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern surgeons performed what is believed to have been the first-known lung transplant on a COVID-19 patient in the U.S. last month -- on a woman in her 20s.
"Our first patient continues to recover at optimal pace," said Dr. Rade Tomic, a pulmonologist and medical director of the Lung Transplant Program. "Our second patient is already off the ventilator and is talking to his family. We're optimistic that both patients will make a full recovery and return to their daily lives."
The most recent transplant recipient contracted COVID-19 in late March.
Typically, a double-lung transplant takes six to seven hours, but this surgery took about 10 hours due to lung damage and severe inflammation in the chest cavities from COVID-19.
"His lung damage was among the worst I've ever seen," said Dr. Samuel Kim, a Northwestern Medicine thoracic surgeon who assisted in the double-lung transplant.
After a lung transplant, more than 85-90% of patients survive one year, and report complete independence in day-to-day life, Northwestern doctors say. For more information on Northwestern Medicine's Lung Transplant Program, visit nm.org.
