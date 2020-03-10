Personal Finance

As coronavirus concerns cancel conventions, Chicago hospitality industry takes major financial hit

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The hospitality and restaurant industries have been among the hardest hit by novel coronavirus concerns, especially as conventions expecting to bring in tens of thousands of visitors.

The World Congress of Cardiologists was supposed to draw about 29,000 high dollar attendees to Chicago at the end of March, filling tens of thousands of hotel room sand pumping millions of dollars into the city's economy. So was the Inspired Home Show, put on by the International Housewares Association.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois

Il Culaccino is an Italian restaurant just across the street from McCormick Place, and prime real estate for convention parties.

"You're waking up and seeing cancellations increasing, emails from the private events we have," said owner Frank Ruffalo. "You're looking at your reservation systems and seeing a lot of Xs."

"Those are the big spenders," said Ted Madigo, hotel consultant. "Those are the ones that reallymake the industry during conventisons."

Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

At least four conventions that would help line the pockets of restauranteurs, waiters, bartenders, and other service staff are also canceled, slashing hopes of night profits.

"Easily, for our projections, probably 60 to 70 percent,' said Ruffalo. "And that's just based off reservations we had. It's not going to be including any of the walk-ins we normally get, the increase in our bar business. So it's a pretty drastic hit."

Hotels are feeling the same pain.

"It's probably 500,000 room nights that we would lose, and that's out of somewhere around 5 million room nights that come into town for convention activities," Madigo said.

"If all this adds up enough to push the economy into recession then you'll see layoffs, potentially across all sectors of the economy as their revenues drop," said Andy Challenger, vice president of Challenger, Gray and Christmas.

At Il Culaccino, COVID-19 convention cancellations may soon play out down the payroll.

"I might be cutting some of their hours by half. If I don't have the need for people to come in when I limit my capacity from 300 down to 120, that really negatively affects some of the people I have working for me," Ruffalo said.

Consultants also warn that other conventions that are still scheduled to go on could be drastically reduced by individual employer restrictions on travel.

So far, one consultant estimated Chicago's hotel industry will see about a 6 percent drop in occupancy.

RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagosouth loophealthhotelcoronavirusrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News