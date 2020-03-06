Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Coronavirus update: 5th COVID-19 case confirmed in Illinois, man being treated at RUSH University Medical Center
- Chicago Archdiocese suspends physical contact during sign of peace, holy water fonts amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Coronavirus: Illinois announces 4th positive test for COVID-19, 3rd patient being treated at hospital in Arlington Heights
- 100+ products that actually help fight coronavirus
- Illinois health officials confirm 3rd COVID-19 case in Cook County
- Novel coronavirus risk remains low in Chicago, health officials say; testing expanding across state
- Coronavirus: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- 'Support Chinatown in Chicago': Restaurant crawl aims to overcome coronavirus xenophobia
- Coronavirus in Italy, Japan disrupts travel plans for Chicagoans; global financial markets, manufacturers still reeling
- Coronavirus: It's safe to shop, eat in Chicago's Chinatown, local and state health officials say
- Coronavirus: Chicago couple who tested positive for virus released from hospital; Great Lakes naval station possible quarantine location