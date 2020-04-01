coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Extended stay-at-home order means more hardship for hourly workers

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The order to keep most businesses closed and people at home in Illinois is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, but it means at least another month of hardship for millions of workers.

Business at just about every service outlet has slowed to barely a drip. Chicago-based Dark Matter Coffee has made an expensive up-front staffing decision.

"We chose to keep anyone who wanted to work and who can work employed," said Kyle Hodges, minister of propaganda for Dark Matter. "We're paying all of their health insurance."

RELATED: Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact

Part of what's paying for benefits during the pandemic is auctioning off items online, and a community-fueled GoFundMe that's up to nearly $13,000. A lot of other bars and restaurants are doing the same.

"That's just going to get distributed equally among the hourly employees," Hodges said.

Madison Moore worked two jobs tending bar until two weeks ago.

"Anxiety has definitely taken over my life," she said.

Pouring drinks has been replaced by unemployment filings that likely won't be enough.

"It's really scary," Moore said. "Making rent, paying bills. How are you going to do it when you live paycheck to paycheck?"

Small spots like Flo in West Town are keeping the kitchen open with a veteran chef just volunteering.

"You have to have customers, people in the seats to be able to make payroll," said Amy Laria, Flo owner.

With empty seats, they wait for carry-out orders just to keep customers coming in somehow.

"For myself it's like, I'll figure it out, I'll get by. My employees, they have kids, families, people that count on them, and they're counting on me," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagowest townbucktownukrainian villageemploymentbarcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagorestaurantsunemployment
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Archdiocese of Chicago cemeteries open for Memorial Day
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
What to know about Illinois' 110K COVID-19 cases
Man creates special date nights for pregnant wife at Chicago hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News