Coronavirus Illinois: Pritzker extends IL stay-at-home-order to April 30 as COVID-19 cases spike to nearly 6K

EMBED >More News Videos A new COVID19 test that provides results in five minutes is set to roll out soon as Illinois-based Abbott Labs expected to deliver 50,000 tests per-day.

EMBED >More News Videos The Illinois National Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers are racing to set up the the first field hospital in the state at McCormick Place.

EMBED >More News Videos The Illinois National Guard opened a new COVID-19 testing facility for first responders on the city's Northwest Side Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday at his daily coronavirus briefing that the state's stay-at-home order will be extended through the end of April as COVID-19 cases in the state spike to nearly 6,000.Pritzker said the state's disaster proclamation and suspension of on-site learning at schools across the state would also be extended through April 30."If we can end these orders earlier, I'll be the first to tell you when we can start to make strides toward normalcy again," Pritzker said. "But that time is not today, and it's not April 7."Illinois public health officials announced 937 new coronavirus cases and 26 additional deaths Tuesday. The disease has now claimed 99 lives in Illinois, with the total number of COVID-19 cases climbing to 5,994.Pritzker said just 41% of the state's adult ICU beds are empty and 68% of the state's ventilators are available as of March 30. Pritzker added that 35% of the state's ICU beds are and 24% of the state's ventilators are now occupied by COVID patients."From all the modeling that we've seen, the greatest risk of hitting capacity isn't right now, but weeks from now," Pritzker said.The stay-at-home order took effect on March 21. The extension through April 30 coincides with the guidelines extended by President Donald Trump for social distancing and gatherings.Meanwhile, the Illinois National Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers are racing to set up the the first field hospital in the state at McCormick Place.McCormick Place will be dedicated to mostly non-acute COVID-19 patients. People who could benefit from the care of medical professionals but would not likely need a formal ICU.The Army Corps of Engineers has been tasked by FEMA to support the state in developing the site."It really looks kind of like a trade show where there will be 10 foot by 10 foot rooms with beds in there and there's three different halls within McCormick Place that we're building out," said David Bucaro with the Army Corps of Engineers.The convention space received 500 beds over the weekend and a total of 3,000 beds are expected by the end of April.The Illinois National Guard is supporting the effort, currently putting hundreds of hospital beds together."A lot of beds, bed pans, lights you name it, anything that goes into an alternate care facility we are assembling it," said Jordan Wright with the Illinois National Guard.Well over 200 people including laborers are inside McCormick Place racing to get the site ready as fast as possible."The goal is to have the first 500 units available by the end of the week," Wright said.In the war against the virus, tens of thousands of hospital beds will possibly needed in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, existing hospitals will still treat the most sick."The first place we are directing our patients is to existing hospital beds, maximizing our underutilized hospitals first," Governor JB Pritzker said.The transformation project is possible through $75 million of federal resources."We want to make sure the next New York knows what its situation is. We're looking at New Orleans; we're looking at Chicago; we're looking at Detroit, and we're want to make sure people are talking to each other so that if they are in a high-risk area, they are taking appropriate precautions, " U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said over the weekend.The City of Chicago released a statement regarding the project that read:The state is now working to re-open Metro South Hospital in Blue Island and the former Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin.The number of Illinois case has now reached 5,057. The state has been able to acquire millions of units of personal protection equipment but the governor says Washington continues to disappoint.Meanwhile McCormick Place is set to receive patients starting this week.Governor Pritzker has also called for licensed health care providers available to fight against COVID-19 to register online at illinoishelps.net In Monday's coronavirus update, the governor also announced the state has received significant quantities of personal protection equipment, but the promised federal delivery of N-95 masks were instead simply surgical masks - which are not as effective.The governor said he still has not decided if or when he will extend the state's "stay-at-home" order.The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website