Dangerous situation involving COVID-19 infected inmates from Stateville Correctional Center, the governor is trying to tackle the problem.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker had some harsh words during his Tuesday press conference for hospitals who may have turned away sick state prison inmates."Hospitals that refuse to take on residents of the Department of Corrections will be called out by name, and those that refuse to operate in accordance to their oath can and will be compelled to do so by law," Pritzker said.A day after the I-Team uncovered a dangerous and deteriorating situation involving COVID-19 infected inmates from Stateville Correctional Center in south suburban Crest Hill, the governor is trying to tackle the problem.State prisons and local jails are among the worst places to control in a viral pandemic.Authorities across Illinois are working to prevent the spread both inside and the outside the state's facilities.St. Joseph hospital medical director Dr. John Walsh told the I-Team Monday night he was faced with a disaster. Walsh was suddenly treating 17 inmates with coronavirus from nearby Stateville prison. Nine needed ventilators.After some facilities may have diverted inmates to other hospitals, Governor Pritzker made this declaration:"An incarcerated person is a person. And my administration will not be in the business of claiming one life is worth more than another," Pritzker said.There are new state efforts to deal with the spreading virus behind bars; including releasing additional non-violent prisoners from state facilities. Three hundred were released Tuesday afternoon."There clearly is no playbook for a correctional setting during a pandemic," Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart told the I-Team.Sheriff Dart has tents pitched in the Cook County Jail yard. The make-shift housing is now home to 56 prisoners who have tested positive but do not need hospitalization. Inside the jail, they are now close to having one prisoner per cell to help slow the spread of the virus."The single cell is just the next iteration of keeping people separate, but then within their living unit keeping them in different tables when they eat dinner," Dart said.Alann Vega, an inmate doing 35 years for murder at Stateville wrote a letter describing the outbreak that began two weeks ago.In the letter, Vega said the prison environment was a "perfect vehicle to spread the virus from one resident to another."State Corrections officials did not respond to requests for comment regarding Vega's letter or allegations from inmates that prison sanitation has been lax Tuesday."All correctional facilities and transport vehicles are being routinely cleaned and disinfected," IDOC said in a generic statement.The I-Team asked Illinois Department of Corrections officials for specific responses to the inmate's letter and the situation at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Joliet.Below is what the IDOC provided:As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, 141 detainees have tested positive, according to Cook County officials.Additionally, 25 Sheriff's Office staff have tested positive.Cermak Health Services staff said in a statement that they are closely monitoring the detainees on the living units where these individuals were housed and will test any detainees who are symptomatic.