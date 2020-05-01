Illinois face mask order starts Friday: What you should know

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Friday, if you have to be out for work or essential needs, like groceries, you will need to wear a face mask, so organizations scrambled Thursday night to get masks into the hands of residents across the area."Here on the West Side we find that, you know, we are often times lacking resources," said Remel Terry, 2nd Vice President of the Chicago Westside NAACP.The group distributed thousands of masks to a community they said needs it most."We had a huge line of people that have been waiting to get access to these masks, so people are taking it serious, so that means there is a significant need here," Terry said.The state's mandate requires all residents wear a mask in public when social distancing is not an option, like at work, grocery stories and on public transit."It can be a t-shirt made into a face covering," Governor JB Pritzker explained. "It doesn't have to be a surgical mask or other kind of mask, but something that covers your nose and mouth. You don't have to wear it at all times."The mandate says you don't have to wear a mask when running or walking in your neighborhood, or while doing outdoor activities on your own property. And unless you are sick, you do not need to wear a mask inside your own home.Health officials say the masks are not just about protecting yourself, but the people around you."You may be infected with COVID and not have any symptoms, and we have no other way of knowing," said Dr. Allison Bartlett, Associate Hospital Epidemiologist at the University of Chicago.Bartlett said it's still important to wash your hands before you put on the mask and take it off. And if you have a cloth mask, it should be washed every day you use it."Really, the point is, that's what you are doing to help protect other people," she said.The masks are not required for children under the age of two. Bartlett, who is also a practicing pediatrician, cautions parents with children that young they should first avoid taking them out on essential errands where masks would be required.However, if you must take your child or infant out, it's not safe for them to be wearing a face mask and parents should look for other safer alternative."It's not safe for infants or really anyone under the age of 2 to be wearing a mask, and so we need to think about other ways to hopefully keep those kids home and not have to take them with you on essential trips," Bartlett said. "But again, you know, covering a stroller or covering a car street is probably a better way to protect them than putting a mask on."