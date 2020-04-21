Coronavirus symptoms: frostbite-like skin rash, blood clots on the rise as possible coronavirus side-effects

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6119434" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Could skin condition offer clues to coronavirus?

The AAD encourages participation in its new dermatology #COVID19 registry, which is collecting information about the dermatologic manifestations of the virus.

There has been extensive coverage on the virus and its effect on the lungs, but there is growing data that COVID-19 can also pose a real threat to your heart.Over the weekend, doctors had to amputate the right leg of well-known Broadway actor Nick Cordero because of blood clot complications.The 41-year-old husband and father has been in a coma and is still in ICU. His wife explained that the complication was from COVID-19."He is struggling. Just every minute counts right now," she said.Scientists have known from the start that the deadly virus targets the respiratory system but in outbreaks around the world, they're also seeing a high number of patients with blood clots.Experts say blood clots that reach the heart are the most concerning and are learning that the virus itself can do damage to the muscle layers of the heart.Now, certain skin rashes are also emerging as possible symptoms of COVID-19, prompting additional research by some doctors and guidance by the American Academy of Dermatology."The abnormal clotting pattern that we're seeing in some critically-ill patients with COVID may actually be related to these skin manifestations, but we're seeing these microscopic blood clots in arteries, veins that definitely affects blood flow and oxygen delivery to all parts of the body and that's what we saw with that tragic case," said ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton.A symptom seen on some patients called "COVID toes" is the latest mystery unfolding about the coronavirus.Dr. Ashton gave more insight to the new symptom that appears to be a frostbite-like rash on the skin Tuesday on GMA.Doctors are sounding the alarm about the mysterious COVID-19 symptom that seems to be affecting a growing number of patients that are experiencing skin problems."It just was so painful," said Jessica, a Los Angeles woman who contracted the novel coronavius, describing painful red irritation on her feet. ABC7 Los Angeles identified the woman only by her first name to maintain her privacy.Jessica developed a cough and fever, but later exhibited other symptoms that have not been widely associated with the virus."I looked down, I was getting in the shower, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, my toe is turning blue," she recalled. "I felt like I had really bad blisters on it."Dr. Ashton said the condition is under the dermatologic, or skin manifestations, category. She said some early reports in medical literature suggest the affected could be as high as 20% based on reports out of Italy.She said doctors are seeing everything from bruising and discoloration, to ulceration, rashes and hives. The symptoms appear to be a net like pattern that typically affects the trunk and toes or fingers, and almost looks like frostbite, Dr. Ashton said. She added that there is sometimes a change in the skin texture, as well as association with discomfort or pain.Dr. Ashton said there are theories among dermatologists that when people get viral infections they can have skin manifestations, but these are definitely atypical.While the symptoms are atypical, Dr. Ashton said even in the absence of any other symptom, people experiencing these rashes should follow it. She recommends taking photos to track and monitor the affected areas. If it's a rash, she said hospitals typically mark the area with a pen, outlining the boarder so you can see if it progresses.With dermatologists doing more telemedicine consults than ever, Dr. Ashton pointed out there are apps where you can get a dermatologist's opinion on things; but added that if you get any other symptoms of coronavirus, such as a fever, you definitely want to seek some medical attention.