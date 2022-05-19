coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 7,555 new cases, 15 deaths

Chicago remains at 'medium' COVID community level
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

More COVID reinfections likely as virus keeps mutating

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 7,555 new COVID cases and 15 deaths Thursday.

There have been at least 3,244,842 total COVID cases as of Wednesday, including at least 33,750 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, 1,083 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 100 patients were in the ICU, and 30 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH said 19% of ICU beds are available.

FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11

IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 49.2 per 100,000 people.

A total of 22,185,543 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 64.69% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 13,550.

Doctors urge focus on COVID and chronic diseases


EMBED More News Videos

Angela Mitchell said she has never felt better, but, it took a long time for the 61-year-old to bounce back from COVID during the summer of 2020.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countywinnebago countyevanstonvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Suburban restaurant expands during pandemic, in rare success story
Illinois reports 5,763 new COVID cases, 11 deaths
COVID reinfection likely to become more common, experts say
Illinois reports 5,327 new COVID cases, 14 deaths
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shoots, critically injures 13-year-old carjacking suspect
Mother scolded by judge after gun goes off in son's backpack
WI crews battle construction company fire after alleged explosion
What is monkeypox? What to know after US confirms 1st 2022 case
ISP combating expressway shootings with new technology, tactics
Amber Heard's sister, friend testify in Johnny Depp defamation case
House passes terrorism bill after shooting in Buffalo, New York
Show More
CPD asks for public's help IDing CTA robbery suspect
Missing elderly woman from Markham found safe
Naperville KidsMatter VP removed from role after child porn arrest
FTC warns about baby formula scams on the rise amid shortage
Chicago Weather: Much warmer Thursday
More TOP STORIES News