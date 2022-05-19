COVID Update: IL reports 7,555 new cases, 15 deaths

Doctors urge focus on COVID and chronic diseases

Angela Mitchell said she has never felt better, but, it took a long time for the 61-year-old to bounce back from COVID during the summer of 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 7,555 new COVID cases and 15 deaths Thursday.There have been at least 3,244,842 total COVID cases as of Wednesday, including at least 33,750 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.As of Wednesday night, 1,083 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 100 patients were in the ICU, and 30 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH said 19% of ICU beds are available.IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 49.2 per 100,000 people.A total of 22,185,543 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 64.69% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 13,550.