COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,496 new cases, 11 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,496 new COVID cases and 11 related deaths ThursdayThere have been at least 3,078,124 total COVID cases, including at least 33,454 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is at 2.2%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 110334 new specimens for a total of 57,681,343 since the pandemic began.As of Wednesday night, 517 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 57patients were in the ICU, and 22 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 21,487,432 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 64.47% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,597.