coronavirus illinois

COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,496 new cases, 11 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Dr. Arwady gives COVID-19 update

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,496 new COVID cases and 11 related deaths Thursday

There have been at least 3,078,124 total COVID cases, including at least 33,454 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.


The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is at 2.2%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 110334 new specimens for a total of 57,681,343 since the pandemic began.
SEE ALSO: Long COVID symptoms plague sufferers, but new studies could lead to treatments and relief


As of Wednesday night, 517 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 57patients were in the ICU, and 22 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,487,432 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 64.47% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,597.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Illinois reports 2,194 new COVID cases, 9 deaths
Illinois reports 1,798 new COVID cases, 34 deaths
Pritzker signs bill ensuring teachers' paid COVID time off
IL health officials report 756 new cases, 0 deaths
TOP STORIES
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
Chicago casino bids: Bally's claims its site would reduce traffic
Lyons police to announce charges after bodies found in backyard
Nearly 8K gallons of gas spill in Kane County
Scooters in Chicago? E-scooters will be back for good next month
Man guilty of exploiting daughter's friends in college sex cult case
Woman wins $10M after pushing wrong button on lottery machine
Show More
Attorneys ask judge to vacate all cases tied to disgraced CPD sergeant
Woman critically injured by falling building facade: CPD
1 dead in Hammond fire at senior apartment complex
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID: spokesman
Chicago Weather: Showers with some snow mix Thursday
More TOP STORIES News