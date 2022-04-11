coronavirus illinois

COVID-19 Update: Illinois reports 1,463 new cases, 0 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID cases increasing in Chicago, but surge unlikely: Arwady

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,463 new COVID cases and no related deaths Monday.

Over the weekend, Illinois reported 1,794 new COVID cases on Saturday and 1,211 new cases on Sunday. There were 13 deaths reported on Saturday and none on Sunday.

Illinois public health officials note that "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low as IDPH and local health departments move away from reviewing and processing COVID-19 death records over the weekend. Those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,084,90 total COVID cases, including at least 33,465 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Public health officials did not provide an update on the seven-day statewide test positivity rate Monday. It was last at 2.3% on Friday.

SEE ALSO: Long COVID symptoms plague sufferers, but new studies could lead to treatments and relief

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 32,298 new specimens for a total of 57,963,111 since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 441 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 70 patients were in the ICU, and 22 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,563,961 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 64.52% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,849.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous, related report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
OR sues IL-based COVID testing company, alleging millions pocketed
Blood drive honors suburban friends killed at Astroworld tragedy
Our Chicago: Recovery in Chicago's Black & Latinx neighborhoods
IL reports largest one-day increase in COVID cases in over a month
TOP STORIES
Couple found dead in Uptown apartment complex ID'd
27 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Study: How often you wash your dog's bowl can affect your health
Easter ideas for kids from the Toy Association
IL lawmakers ban Ghost Guns with Biden set to announce regulations
What we know and don't know about quarterback Dwayne Haskins' death
OR sues IL-based COVID testing company, alleging millions pocketed
Show More
2nd man dies after Elgin apartment shooting: officials
Naperville teen aims to be youngest American woman to climb Everest
LIVE: Biden administration targets ghost guns, nominates ATF director
CPD warns of Chinatown robberies near CTA stops
Willie Wilson announces Chicago mayoral run
More TOP STORIES News