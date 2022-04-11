COVID-19 Update: Illinois reports 1,463 new cases, 0 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,463 new COVID cases and no related deaths Monday.Over the weekend, Illinois reported 1,794 new COVID cases on Saturday and 1,211 new cases on Sunday. There were 13 deaths reported on Saturday and none on Sunday.Illinois public health officials note that "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low as IDPH and local health departments move away from reviewing and processing COVID-19 death records over the weekend. Those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."There have been at least 3,084,90 total COVID cases, including at least 33,465 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Public health officials did not provide an update on the seven-day statewide test positivity rate Monday. It was last at 2.3% on Friday.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 32,298 new specimens for a total of 57,963,111 since the pandemic began.As of Sunday night, 441 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 70 patients were in the ICU, and 22 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 21,563,961 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 64.52% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,849.