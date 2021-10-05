Swap-O-Rama COVID mobile clinic in Back of the Yards reaches vaccine-hesitant Latino community

Swap-O-Rama ofrece clínicas de vacunación contra COVID-19

Más de 2,000 Latinos han recibido la vacuna contra el COVID-19 en el mercado de pulgas Swap-O-Rama de Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Swap-O-Rama in the Back of the Yards neighborhood is a bustling flea market and a weekend tradition for many Chicago area Latino families.It is also home to a weekend mobile health clinic where more than 2,000 Latinos of all ages have received a COVID-19 vaccine since the city partnered with Alivio Medical Center"There's nowhere else we're seeing that type of volume or interest," said Christina Anderson with the Chicago Department of Public Health."The boots on the ground are the most effective reaching our community," said Esther Corpuz, CEO, Alivio Medical Center.Alivio Medical Center has provided affordable, bilingual quality care on the South and West Sides for more than 30 years."Many of our patients are immigrants - undocumented- so it's taken us a long time to create that trust," said Corpuz.The city has also partnered with Esperanza Health Centers. These partnerships are critical because their providers are already rooted and relied upon in predominantly Latino neighborhoods."One of the first things people ask the doctors when they come here is, "Usted se puso la vacuna?" "Did you get the vaccine?" And when the doctor says, "Of course I got the vaccine!" They say, "Oh! Oh, well then I'll get the vaccine too," said Dan Fulwilder, president and CEO of Esperanza Health Centers.The city has learned that trust in a pandemic, especially with a vulnerable segment of the population, is worth its weight in gold. Leading with science alone isn't enough."It has to come from people that look like you. That are really embedded. That I see them working day-by-day, working with me, and I know that they have my best interest represented," said Dr. Geraldine Luna, medical director with the Chicago Department of Public Health.Mobile clinics have also been critical in helping the city get to historically hard-to-reach communities."Some folks don't want the government coming to their house," said Anderson.That is why partnerships like this one are working. With the right messenger, an important lesson comes through loud and clear."When we protect ourselves, we protect our families, " said resident Gerardo Hernandez.El Swap-O-Rama en el Barrio de las Empacadoras es una pulga muy concurrida y una tradición de fin de semana para muchas familias Latinas en la area de Chicago.También es la cede de una clínica de salud móvil en donde mas de 2,000 Latinos de todas edades han recibido la vacuna contra el COVID-19, desde que la ciudad de Chicago se asoció con el Alivio Medical Center."No hay otro lugar en donde se ve este nivel de interés," dijo Christina Anderson con el Departamento de Salud de Chicago."Cara a cara y en persona es la mejor manera de conectar con nuestra comunidad," dijo Esther Corpuz, Directora Ejecutiva, Alivio Medical Center.Alivio Medical Center ha proporcionado atención médica a costo accesible y bilingüe en el area oeste y sur de la ciudad por más de 30 años."Muchos de nuestros pacientes son inmigrantes indocumentados. Entonces nos ha tomado mucho tiempo para ganarnos esa confianza," dijo Corpuz.La ciudad también se ha asociado con Esperanza Health Centers. Estas asociaciones son importantes porque son proveedores de salud de confianza arraigados en las comunidades Latinas.Unas de las primeras preguntas que le hacen a los doctores cuando vienen es "Usted se puso la vacuna? Y cuando el doctor dice "por su puesto, yo ya me vacuné" y ellos dicen, "entonces yo también me la pongo," dijo Dan Fulwilder, el presidente de Esperanza Health Centers.La ciudad ha aprendido que el tener confianza durante una pandemia, es muy valioso. Especialmente con la población vulnerable. A veces no solamente la ciencia es suficiente."Tiene que venir de personas que se parecen a ti. Que están muy involucradas. Los cuales trabajan día tras día conmigo y que representen mis intereses," dijo la Dr. Gerladine Luna, con el Department de Salud de Chicago.Las clínicas móviles también han sido necesarias para ayudar a que la ciudad tener acceso a las comunidades más difíciles de alcanzar."Hay unas personas que no quieren que las autoridades vayan a su hogar," dijo Anderson.Y por eso, asociaciones como estas funcionan. Con un mensaje adecuado, una lección coma esta queda muy clara."Si nosotros nos protegemos, protegemos a nuestros familiares," dijo el residente de Chicago Gerardo Hernandez.