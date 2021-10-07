coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,371 cases, 36 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Will COVID-19 booster shots eventually be recommended for everyone?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,371 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 36 related deaths Thursday.

There have been 1,647,364 total COVID cases, including 25,189 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Sept. 30-Oct. 6 is at 2.6 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 163,742 specimens for a total of 32,793,074 since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, 1,676 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 409 patients were in the ICU and 216 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 14,789,589 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 33,510.

As of Thursday, over 7 million people in Illinois are fully vaccinated. That's 55.6 percent of the state's population.

The CDC director has added frontline workers to the list of those eligible for booster shots, which also includes people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those 50 and above with chronic health care problems should get boosters 6 months after their first dose. The CDC said younger people with underlying health issues can decide for themselves.
With the CDC's recommendation, millions of Americans will now eligible for the booster shot, but the head of Pfizer said he believes there is enough supply to handle those people and those still awaiting their initial vaccination.

