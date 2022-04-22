coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,807 new cases, 9 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 3,807 new COVID cases and 9 related deaths Friday.

In the last week, a total of 19,551 new cases have been reported in Ilinois -- up 39% from the previous week.

There have been at least 3,114,036 total COVID cases, including at least 33,568 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, 613 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 82 patients were in the ICU, and 26 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Hospitalizations are up 32% from the week prior.

IDPH reports the seven-day average case rate in the state is at 153 cases per 100,000 people.

A total of 20,089 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 64.62% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 17,703.
