face mask

Metra, Chicago CTA mask mandate, more lifted after Gov. Pritzker amends requirement

Lyft mask policy, Uber mask mandate also dropped after federal judge's decision
By
EMBED <>More Videos

CTA, Metra mask policy changed after Pritzker lifts mandate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago-area residents can begin their morning commute without a mask Wednesday for the first time in a long time, and public transit riders have mixed feelings.

Gov. JB Pritzker amended Illinois' public transit mask mandate Tuesday to align with the ruling made by a Florida judge striking down the federal mask mandate Monday.

In a statement, Pritzker's office said the order has been revised "to align with the ending of the enforcement of the federal mask mandate on public transportation." As a result, the state will no longer require masks to be worn on public transit, in public transit hubs or in airports.
The governor's officer reiterated that "local municipalities retain the right to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements on public transportation."

"We want to encourage local governments and businesses to take actions that they think will keep their patrons, their local residents safe," Pritzker said.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said it will follow the updated order and no longer require masks at O'Hare and Midway airports, adding, "Those who wish continue to masking are encouraged to do so. Please be kind and courteous to fellow riders as we continue to welcome folks back to Chicago's airports."

While TSA will no longer enforce the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's masking recommendation, Chicago Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady advised travelers to continue to wear masks on planes even if they're not required to.

"I just feel a lot more comfortable when I hear somebody coughing, knowing that everybody has one on, and I intend to continue to wear it," she said.

"And I can tell you, for the foreseeable future for myself, I'm not getting on a plane without a mask," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

While Chicago COVID cases are creeping up again, hospitalizations remain low, so at this point the city has no plans to reinstate an indoor mask mandate.

CTA confirmed it will no longer require masking as per the governor's amended order, saying in a statement, "While the city continues to see low levels of transmission of COVID-19, customers and employees who wish to continue wearing masks are encouraged to do so. We ask all customers to be courteous and respectful to fellow riders."

"I'm still wearing it. You see I've got a mask on. I don't know, and I've got a baby, too, so I've got to do what's best," said CTA rider Tamia White.

Pace has also made masks optional.
"I do think it's a little premature. I know a lot of people are ready for it, but that doesn't make it the right choice," said CTA rider Bob Mason.

After the governor made his announcement, Metra issued a new statement saying in part, "Starting immediately, masks will be welcome but not required while traveling on Metra trains. They remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19."

The ever-changing rules had some commuters feeling a bit of whiplash Tuesday morning.

"I do think it's confusing. It's probably just one of those things where you keep a mask in your back pocket 'cause you really don't know -- kind of what are the rules, what are the guidelines?" Metra rider Jenna Little asked.

Uber and Lyft have dropped their requirements also.

"You are sitting in close proximity and it's crowded sometimes, yes, everyone needs a mask on public transportation," said Cassandra Muhammad, CTA rider.

READ MORE: Florida judge voids US COVID-19 mask mandate for planes, public transportation

But CTA rider Sean McNulty was happy about the decision.

WATCH: Local doctor weighs in on mask mandate changes


EMBED More News Videos

A local doctor weighed in on recent mask mandate changes.



"It's going to improve my experience in Chicago, and not having to wear a mask is something that I absolutely welcome," he said.

Metra rider Michael Davenport agreed.

"I really don't want to wear it; I'm tired of it -- it's a headache and nuisance," he said.

And as of Wednesday morning, CPS and Elgin District U-46 have both said masks are no longer required on school buses.

"You know, they took masks away at work, and taking it off at the airlines and everywhere else, so go with the flow," Metra rider Dave Shaughnessy said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagoloophealthface maskcdcair travelpublic transportationjb pritzkeramtrakmetramass transitubercta
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Pritzker ends public transit, airport mask mandate for Illinois
Justice Department to appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed
Which airlines, airports, ride shares dropped mask mandates
Do you still need to wear a mask on Chicago transit, in airports?
TOP STORIES
Chicago youth cheer team to compete in world championships
Girlfriend claims self-defense in murder of Chicago rapper
Evanston middle school addresses violent incidents involving staff
CPD, CTA respond to letter from Illinois lawmakers on crime
North suburban man sold kilos of cocaine from his kitchen: feds
Chicago Weather: Breezy with rain late Wednesday
'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested for 2nd time in Hawaii
Show More
Charges dropped against husband in missing woman case; body not found
Driver critically injured, 4 cows dead after Joliet crash
2 charged with murder in death of girl, 3, in Gary
Worker happiness key to worker retention
Students outraged at racist promposal: 'It's 2022. This needs to stop'
More TOP STORIES News