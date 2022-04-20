Metra, Chicago CTA mask mandate, more lifted after Gov. Pritzker amends requirement

WATCH: Local doctor weighs in on mask mandate changes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11768232" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A local doctor weighed in on recent mask mandate changes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago-area residents can begin their morning commute without a mask Wednesday for the first time in a long time, and public transit riders have mixed feelings.Gov. JB Pritzker amended Illinois' public transit mask mandate Tuesday to align with the ruling made by a Florida judge striking down the federal mask mandate Monday.In a statement, Pritzker's office said the order has been revised "to align with the ending of the enforcement of the federal mask mandate on public transportation." As a result, the state will no longer require masks to be worn on public transit, in public transit hubs or in airports.The governor's officer reiterated that "local municipalities retain the right to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements on public transportation.""We want to encourage local governments and businesses to take actions that they think will keep their patrons, their local residents safe," Pritzker said.The Chicago Department of Aviation said it will follow the updated order and no longer require masks at O'Hare and Midway airports, adding, "Those who wish continue to masking are encouraged to do so. Please be kind and courteous to fellow riders as we continue to welcome folks back to Chicago's airports."While TSA will no longer enforce the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's masking recommendation, Chicago Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady advised travelers to continue to wear masks on planes even if they're not required to."I just feel a lot more comfortable when I hear somebody coughing, knowing that everybody has one on, and I intend to continue to wear it," she said."And I can tell you, for the foreseeable future for myself, I'm not getting on a plane without a mask," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.While Chicago COVID cases are creeping up again, hospitalizations remain low, so at this point the city has no plans to reinstate an indoor mask mandate.CTA confirmed it will no longer require masking as per the governor's amended order, saying in a statement, "While the city continues to see low levels of transmission of COVID-19, customers and employees who wish to continue wearing masks are encouraged to do so. We ask all customers to be courteous and respectful to fellow riders.""I'm still wearing it. You see I've got a mask on. I don't know, and I've got a baby, too, so I've got to do what's best," said CTA rider Tamia White.Pace has also made masks optional."I do think it's a little premature. I know a lot of people are ready for it, but that doesn't make it the right choice," said CTA rider Bob Mason.After the governor made his announcement, Metra issued a new statement saying in part, "Starting immediately, masks will be welcome but not required while traveling on Metra trains. They remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19."The ever-changing rules had some commuters feeling a bit of whiplash Tuesday morning."I do think it's confusing. It's probably just one of those things where you keep a mask in your back pocket 'cause you really don't know -- kind of what are the rules, what are the guidelines?" Metra rider Jenna Little asked.Uber and Lyft have dropped their requirements also."You are sitting in close proximity and it's crowded sometimes, yes, everyone needs a mask on public transportation," said Cassandra Muhammad, CTA rider.But CTA rider Sean McNulty was happy about the decision."It's going to improve my experience in Chicago, and not having to wear a mask is something that I absolutely welcome," he said.Metra rider Michael Davenport agreed."I really don't want to wear it; I'm tired of it -- it's a headache and nuisance," he said.And as of Wednesday morning, CPS and Elgin District U-46 have both said masks are no longer required on school buses."You know, they took masks away at work, and taking it off at the airlines and everywhere else, so go with the flow," Metra rider Dave Shaughnessy said.