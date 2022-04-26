Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,509 new cases, 3 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 2,509 new COVID cases and three related deaths Tuesday.IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."There have been at least 3,124,700 total COVID cases, including at least 33,584 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.As of Monday night, 708 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 94 patients were in the ICU, and 33 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.IDPH reports the seven-day average case rate in the state is at 24.7 cases per 100,000 people with 25% of ICU beds available.A total of 21,812,955 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 64.65% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 16,728.