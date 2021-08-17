Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,639 cases, 17 deaths

There have been 1,470,452 total COVID cases, including 23,640 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 9-16 is at 6.2%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 54,010 specimens for a total of 27,833,923 since the pandemic began.
As of Monday night, 1,952 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 446 patients were in the ICU and 211 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 13,666,507 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 39,011. On Monday, 18.636 vaccines were administered.