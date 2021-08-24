Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,989 cases, 15 deaths

There have been 1,494,571 total COVID cases, including 23,776 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 16-23 is at 5.8%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 47,434 specimens for a total of 28,314,824 since the pandemic began.
As of Mondaynight, 2,161 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 525 patients were in the ICU and 248 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 13,833,251 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 23,821. On Monday, 19,934 vaccines were administered.