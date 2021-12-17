Chicago Teachers Union claims 70% of Park Manor Elementary School students in COVID quarantine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools and its teachers union at odds over COVID cases, this time at Park Manor Elementary.The Chicago Teachers Union claims 70 percent of Park Manor Elementary's students are in quarantine.CPS data shows the number fluctuating throughout the week, but regardless the district says it's confident about in-person learning, telling students and staff to double down on vaccinations and testing.According to the CTU, five staff members and 11 more students there tested positive for the virus this week."We're seeing it in places like Park Manor school on Chicago's South Side. Really the refusal to acknowledge the challenges the school is facing," said CTU president Jesse Sharkey.Teachers and families are calling on the city and district to do more. The quick answer from CPS has been more COVID-19 testing, but teachers say that has been inconsistent."I have concerns with our testing," said Taneka Griffin-Lindsey, a Park Manor Elementary teacher. "We need more testing. The result is not consistent. You have some people that are getting results in two days and other people getting results in four days."That's why 150,000 home testing kits are now heading home with students who live in areas of high transmission. The concern is how those tests will reach students who have already been in quarantine."I've been working for CPS for 23 years and this is the first time that I have been scared," said Shaneshia Bailey, school case manager.All students sent home with a COVID test must take it on December 28 and Families are required to drop the test off on the same day at a FedEx box.The district says this should make a difference after the holidays, along with more vaccinations and contact tracing.In a statement, CPS doubled down, saying the fact of the matter is that in-school transmission of the virus in the district remains low.Private schools in the area are also dealing with outbreaks, with Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day, Francis Parker and the Latin School of Chicago canceling classes Friday.Full CPS Statement: