CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago has set tentative dates for each phase of its COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan.
Chicago is currently in Phase 1A of the plan, with healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff eligible to get vaccinated.
Phase 1B is set to begin on January 25, with Chicagoans over 65, non-health care residential settings, including homeless shelters and frontline essential workers. Frontline essential workers include grocery store workers, manufacturing, daycare, K-12 and early education workers, public transit, agricultural workers, continuity of government and postal workers.
RELATED: Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code
The city expects most people in Phase 1B to get vaccinated in February and March.
Phase 1C is tentatively scheduled to begin on March 29 for Chicagoans ages 16-64 with underlying medical conditions and all other essential workers.
Phase 2 is tentatively scheduled for May 31, which would include everyone over the age of 16 not previously recommended to be vaccinated.
RELATED: Chicago opening 6 mass vaccination sites, Lightfoot says
COVID-19 vaccines are not currently authorized for younger children and the city says they will be added when a vaccine is approved for children.
RELATED: When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you are in line
For more information on Chicago COVID-19 rollout, visit Chicago.gov.
Please note: The video in the player at the top of the page is from a previous report
Chicago COVID-19: Vaccine distribution tentative dates set for next phases
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News