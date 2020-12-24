COVID-19 vaccine

Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago is now publishing daily data on how many COVID-19 vaccines are being administered in the city and who is receiving them.

As of December 23, 18,857 people in the city had received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. That's about 0.7% of the city's population.

RELATED: COVID Vaccine Diaries: 3 Chicago area healthcare workers share their experiences

The zip code population that has received the most vaccinations is 60611, with 1,568 people receiving a dose as of December 29. That's about 4.7% of that population. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, both given within three weeks.

That zip code covers the Magnificent Mile, parts of the Near North Side and Streeterville. Notably, Northwestern Memorial Hospital is located in the 60611 zip code.

Front line health care workers and elderly people in long term care facilities are both first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Explore our interactive Chicago COVID-19 vaccine map


