COVID-19 vaccine

CVS, Kroger encouraging COVID vaccinations with free groceries, big cash prizes

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID-19 Vaccine: CVS, Kroger encouraging vaccinations with giveaways, big cash prizes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kroger and CVS Health will begin their get-a-vaccine, win-a-prize campaigns next week.

Kroger Health is holding a weekly drawing to give away $1 million to five shoppers who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ohio-based Kroger owns Mariano's and Food 4 less in the Chicago area.

The company is calling the campaign The Community Immunity Giveaway.

"The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO.

Kroger will also give away free groceries for a year to another 50 vaccinated individuals.

CVS will also start giving away freebies for vaccinations starting June 1.

Customers who receive a coronavirus vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes.

Prizes include free cruises, tropical vacations, a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI and gift cards
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoillinoisohiovaccinesfree foodcvscovid 19 vaccinefree stuffgrocery storecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Chicago children under 12 begin getting COVID vaccines
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News