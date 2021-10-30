COVID-19 vaccine

NorthShore health centers cannot yet fire employees seeking religious exemption from vaccine mandate

Employees argued their firing violates Illinois right of conscience act, which Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to abolish
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

NorthShore health cannot yet fire employees without COVID vaccine

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A judge is blocking the firing of 14 employees with NorthShore University HealthSystem, who say they filed for religious exemptions from the health care system's COVID vaccine mandate but had their claims denied.

They argued that the firing violates the state's right of conscience act, and the judge agreed.

Just this week, Illinois lawmakers voted to abolish that act.

Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to sign the bill.

RELATED: IL Governor JB Pritzker working to close loophole exploited for vaccine mandate

NorthShore University Health System announced the COVID vaccine mandate for 18,000 employees, volunteers and contractors at its six hospitals in August, and said the employees needed to be fully vaccinated by Sunday.

At the time, NorthShore said it may make exceptions for religious or medical reasons.

The health system includes Evanston Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and Swedish Hospital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessevanstonjb pritzkercoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinelawsuit
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Chicago children under 12 begin getting COVID vaccines
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News