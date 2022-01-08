Where to get COVID-19 vaccine dose, booster shot in Chicago

Each person who receives their primary vaccine doses at a city-hosted clinic or event is eligible to receive a $100 Visa gift card, including children 5-11 years old. Gift cards are not offered for booster dose appointments. All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost. No insurance or government ID are required.
Here's the full calendar of clinics happening all month long:
Saturday, Jan. 8
CPS, Tonti Elementary School: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Family Vaccine Clinic, Arturo Velasquez Institute: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Family Vaccination Clinic, Truman College: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Let's Take the Shot & True Light Baptist Church: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Start the Year Vaccinated: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Family Vaccination Clinic: Malcolm X College: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Buyers Flea Market: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Swap-O-Rama: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Sunday Worship Vaccination Event: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 10
CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Family Vaccine Clinic, Arturo Velasquez Institute: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
CPS, Stone Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
CPS, Solomon Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
CPS, DePriest Elementary School: 10:00 am - 1:00 p.m.
CPS, Nobel Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Iglesia Immaculada Vaccine Event: 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan.11
CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Family Vaccine Clinic: Arturo Velasquez Institute: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
CPS, Columbia Explorers Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
CPS, Henderson Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
CPS, Brown W Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
CPS, Gary Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
CPS, Talman Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
CPS, Portage Park Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Columbus Park: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
GAP Community Center Food Pantry: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
CPS, Parker Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
CPS, Bronzeville Classical Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
CPS, New Field Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
CPS, Eberhart Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13
CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Vaccination Thursday in Little Village: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
CPS, Stevenson Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
CPS, Evers Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
CPS, Earle ES: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
CPS, Jamieson Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
CPS, McKay Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Family Vaccine Clinic, Arturo Velasquez Institute: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Red Shield Center: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Chicago Public Library Wellness Week, Douglass Library: 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14
CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Family Vaccine Clinic, Arturo Velasquez Institute: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
CPS, Dunne Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
CPS, Ravenswood Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
CPS, Gunsaulus Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
CPS, Hurley Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
CPS, Pasteur Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.