COVID vaccine: Walgreens acknowledges 2nd dose scheduling problems in Chicago area

WARRENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A nationwide scheduling snafu has left pharmacy giant Walgreens scrambling.An unknown number of people have been turned away from getting their second shots as previously scheduled."I was told that my recourse of action was to go to the website and find a shot somewhere else," said Eric LeBlanc."I was just extremely frustrated thinking what am I going to do because you only have X amount of days to get the second shot," said Sharon Fisher, of Warrenville.Both cases are similar. Fisher said she received her first dose of Pfizer at a Walgreens in Aurora 29 days ago. Before leaving, she was automatically scheduled to get her second dose at a different location, Monday at noon."They told me I couldn't have the shot. They said that the first shot that I had was Pfizer and at this particular Walgreens they only had Moderna," said Fisher.A spokesperson for Walgreens acknowledged the problem, saying the majority of those impacted were scheduled to get their second dose this week."Team members are in the process of reaching out to impacted patients proactively to accommodate them and assist with rescheduling their appointments to align with current vaccine eligibility. We are committed to honoring all appointments and providing second doses to all patients," a spokesperson said."I have not heard from Walgreens since," said LeBlanc. "In the back of your mind you're wondering: Am I fully inoculated?"Walgreens said they will reschedule everyone within the 42-day maximum window between doses recommended by the CDC. They will not ask patients to mix and match vaccines.