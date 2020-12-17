COVID vaccine: 1st shot in Will County, Illinois given to Joliet nurse

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- The first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in Will County Wednesday afternoon.Emergency room nurse Hannah Puhr was the first healthcare worker at Amita Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet to get the shot. There were cheers among her colleagues following the injection.She said it was an emotional experience to be vaccinated and said it fills her with hope that we may be turning the corner on the pandemic.She also said she's thinking of all the people who died from COVID-19 who never made it to this day, and that's who she's getting the shot for."Our hearts have been breaking this whole year for families who have lost loved-ones, for our own team and our own family who have lost loved-ones. Yeah, I wish with all my heart that they could have been here today," Puhr said.In Region 7, which consists of Will and Kankakee counties, the test positivity rate is still very high, above 12%. Hospitalizations are down 13% in the last 10 days. But ICU and non-ICU bed availability are both below the 20-percent warning threshold.In fact, on the same day when healthcare workers began getting their vaccinations, officials at St. Joseph said they were down to just one ICU bed at one point today."Our goal is to keep our health care workers safe," said Dr. Stuart Marcus, chief clinical officer at Amita Health. "All along that has been our primary goal, to make sure our healthcare workers are safe, so that they can take care of all those in the community who are contracting the virus."Amita health officials said the other 18 hospitals in the system will begin vaccinating their staff Thursday and Friday.Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox also received its first doses of the vaccine Wednesday. They are now preparing to vaccinate the first group of their healthcare workers.