Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 7,123 cases, 146 coronavirus deaths; Gov. Pritzker denies vaccine delays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 7,123 COVID-19 cases and 146 related deaths Wednesday as some hospitals still await shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine that arrived in the state Monday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 870,600, with a total of 14,655 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 93,278 specimens. In total there have been 12,055,288 specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 9-15 is 10.3%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.As of Tuesday night, 4,793 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,045 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 590 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The Pfizer vaccine arrived in Illinois earlier this week, yet, many hospitals are still waiting for their shipments.On Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker denied there have been delays. He said because the vaccine requires extreme cold temperatures, there are several steps involved before the vaccine gets to the hospitals"The repackaging had to occur at our Strategic National stockpile with the refrigeration units that we had to acquire for the entire state, then of course, according to the schedule delivered to the regional hospitals are awaiting pick up from local health departments," Gov. Pritzker said.Pritzker said it is the decision of the federal government not to deliver directly to the state's 96 public health departments. While other states began the vaccination process on Monday, the governor admits Illinois has a different system: Pfizer is shipping directly to big cities, including Chicago.While a handful of workers were vaccinated at Loretto Hospital on Chicago's West Side Tuesday, other hospitals are still waiting."Loretto wasn't able to get it before any other hospital," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "We just wanted to make a point about the importance of the vaccine, particularly in communities of color."Lightfoot said she does not have an exact number of how many of Chicago's 34 hospitals have received the vaccine yet.And while it's been a slow process this week, Gov. Pritzker said the Pfizer vaccine distribution may become even slower next week when the federal government says doses shipped nationwide will be significantly cut."This development will likely cut our state's projected Pfizer shipments by roughly half," Gov. Pritzker said. "The same is true across the rest of the nation,"The good news is, the FDA is expected to give emergency use authorization to the Moderna vaccine. If that happens, those shipments are expected to go out next week.Gov. 