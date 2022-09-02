CDPH offering monkeypox, COVID-19 vaccines at free clinics Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You can get a current COVID or monkeypox vaccine at one of two free clinics Chicago Saturday.
The clinics are at Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave., and Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You must make an appointment for a monkeypox vaccine. To register at Truman College, click here and to register at Malcolm X College, click here.
