Chicago health officials to give update on rollout of new COVID vaccine booster shot

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a new formula Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago health officials will give an update Thursday on a rollout plan for new COVID boosters likely coming soon.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel will meet Thursday to consider updated COVID boosters.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a new formula Wednesday.

The booster contains a new formula, aimed at targeting the original strain of the virus as well as the omicron subvariants, which could mean more protection for Americans.

RELATED: US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest omicron strain; shots could begin within days

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady will give an update about the new booster shots and the rollout plan at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The city has been allocated 150,000 initial doses.

That's in addition to the 580,000 doses the state is expecting to get in the first week.

This updated booster will replace the current boosters, and it's for people who have already taken their primary doses.

RELATED: COVID update: Illinois reports 4,674 new cases, 12 deaths

Doctors say they are designed to work against COVID-19 subvariants, which make up more than 99% of new cases.

These updated boosters are critical in helping protect teens and adults from the most serious outcomes of COVID-19," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said during a news conference Wednesday.

A CDC advisory panel will meet to review the data on these updated boosters.

WATCH: Who should be getting updated COVID vaccine booster shots?

If the panel votes in favor of recommending the shots, the final go-ahead could come Thursday night or Friday.

If that happens, the booster shots would likely start being administered after the holiday weekend.